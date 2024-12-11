Home > Latest News > Hisense OZ Announces Major Restructure As They Challenge LG and Samsung For Marketshare

Hisense OZ Announces Major Restructure As They Challenge LG and Samsung For Marketshare

11 Dec 2024

Chinese TV and appliance Company Hisense who along with TCL is stripping share away from market leaders LG and Samsung has announced a major restructure of their operation.

Finn Zhang the current Managing Director of the Australian operation has been appointed as MD for Japan, effective immediately.

Finn Zhang the current Managing Director of Hisense who is taking on a new job managing Japan

Finn will continue to lead the Asia Pacific region while taking on the additional responsibility of managing operations in Japan.

Kevin Ke will replace Finn Zhang as Managing Director for the Hisense Group in Australia and New Zealand, overseeing both the Hisense and ASKO brands.

Finn’s appointment follows impressive expansion of the Hisense brand across Australia and New Zealand during his tenure and the increasing importance of the Japan market within Hisense’s international business.

New Hisense Australia CEO Kevin Ke

Kevin has a distinguished history with Hisense, having previously held the position of Managing Director from 2009 to 2018 where the organisation took significant strides in cementing its position as a leader in television and refrigeration in the local market. For the past six years, he has been the Managing Director for ASKO Australia and New Zealand, where his leadership has significantly contributed to the company’s growth and success.

“We are thrilled about Finn Zhang’s expanded role and confident that his expertise will drive our continued success in Japan,” said Catherine Fang, President of Hisense International. “At the same time, Kevin Ke’s vast experience and proven track record in leading teams, collaborating with our retail partners and growing our businesses make him the perfect choice to guide our operations for both brands in Australia and New Zealand.”

Adding to his leadership of the ASKO business unit, Kevin immediately assumes executive responsibility for Hisense Australia and New Zealand, where he is supported by a robust and highly capable team across both Hisense and ASKO. Their collective expertise will ensure the continued success and accelerated growth of Hisense across the region.

 



