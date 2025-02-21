Hisense, who late last year were using GFK data to claim that they are the #1 TV brand in Australia, now has 14% of the global TV market and are the world’s #1 large screen TV vendor according to Omdia research.

Hisense’s global TV shipments reached 29.14 million units in 2024, accounting for 14% of the global market share, a visit to the Company’s web site reveals that they have also secured the No. 2 position globally from 2022 through 2024.

The Chinese manufacturer is also the only TV manufacturer to achieve continuous growth over seven consecutive years with Samsung who are still #1 1 globally. According to Omdia, research Samsung captured a 28.3% share of global TV revenue in 2024, down from 30.1% in 2023.

Hisense is also the #1 Laser TV brand with the Company holding a 65.8% global share of the Laser TV market in 2024.

In a nutshell it means that for every three laser TVs sold, nearly two are from Hisense.

The journey to Laser TV dominance was not an easy one with early Hisense Laser TV’s being clunky, large and noisy today their offering is sleek, and they display capabilities as good as a mainstream TV claim analyst’s.

The Chinese Company developed their laser display technology from single-color to triple-colour laser systems, and from 4K to 8K resolution, and from rollable to foldable screens.

In the really big TV market both Hisense and TCL are outperforming the likes of LG Electronics, Samsung and Sony with the Company capturing 19.8% market share of shipments for TVs sized 75 inches and above.

In the ultra-large TV segment, Hisense holds a dominant market share of 30.3% for 98-inch+ models and 58.8% for 100-inch+ models.

The Company claims that Hisense’s ongoing success in a highly competitive market is due to its commitment to user-centric technology and ultimate quality.

enhancing everyday life for customers.

At the very top end Hisense is now selling the 116-inch TriChroma LED TV which features advanced RGB Local Dimming Display Technology and is powered by their own Hi-View AI Engine X.

it uses AI-driven features like AI Peak Brightness and AI RGB Local Dimming to ensure real-time adjustments for vivid, lifelike visuals.

For Hisense, AI is the driving force behind innovation, enhancing viewing experiences and energy efficiency.

ChannelNews understands that the Company is also looking at using the Chinese developed DeepSeek AI in future TVs after their US operation went with Google Gemini AI.

The Australian operation is going with Chat GPT.