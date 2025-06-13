Hisense has announced the Australian availability of its HT SATURN surround sound system, featuring exclusive “Tuned by Devialet” certification that combines the company’s Hi-Concerto architecture with Devialet’s acoustic engineering expertise for cinema-quality home audio.

The 4.1.2-channel system delivers 720W maximum audio power through a 13-speaker array comprising four satellite units and a standalone 6.5-inch wireless subwoofer.

Each satellite incorporates up-firing speakers, tweeters, and full-range drivers designed to recreate detailed dialogue, musical scores, and explosive sound effects with enhanced clarity and impact.

Central to the HT SATURN’s performance is Hisense’s proprietary Hi-Concerto Technology, which synchronises the sound system with compatible Hisense TV speakers.

Support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X creates spatial audio positioning that places sound overhead and behind listeners for immersive three-dimensional experiences.

The system can generate rich 7.1.2-channel 3D soundstages by blending outputs across all connected drivers, wrapping audio around the listening environment.

Devialet’s proprietary tuning technologies ensure precise sound reproduction with optimal tonal balance, dynamic range, and depth that reflects creators’ original intent.

Tri-band wireless transmission operating on 2.4 GHz, 5.2 GHz, and 5.8 GHz frequencies provides stable, low-latency streaming with interference-free connectivity.

Additional connection options include Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI IN, HDMI eARC, and optical inputs for seamless integration with televisions, gaming consoles, and streaming devices.

Hisense’s EzPlay feature enables HT SATURN control through compatible Hisense TV remotes, with settings displayed on-screen for real-time adjustments to sound effects and EQ modes.

The minimalist satellite modules and subwoofer support both wall-mounting and freestanding placement configurations.

Five preset sound modes, Standard, Movie, Music, Game, and Sport, are enhanced by advanced effects including Surround, Night, Voice, AI, and Virtual:X for content-specific audio optimisation.

Intelligent room-correction technology continuously analyses ambient acoustics to ensure consistent performance across different room layouts and sizes.

The HT SATURN launch represents part of Hisense’s broader collaboration with Devialet, extending to television products.

The 2025 ULED MiniLED TV lineup, including U6Q PRO, U7Q, and U8Q models, will feature Devialet’s high-fidelity sound integration alongside advanced display technologies.

The upcoming L9Q Laser TV, launching in Australia later this year, will combine 5000 lumens brightness with IMAX Enhanced certification and a 6.2.2 multi-channel sound system developed with Devialet.

The premium model includes Opéra de Paris-grade sound calibration for enhanced acoustic experiences.

“The partnership with Devialet marks a new milestone in home entertainment, combining Devialet’s world-renowned acoustic expertise with Hisense’s advanced display technology,” the company stated.

The collaboration positions Hisense to compete in premium home theatre markets while setting new industry benchmarks for integrated sound and visual performance.

The Hisense HT SATURN is now available through online retailers and Australian stores for $1,199 RRP, targeting consumers seeking professional-grade home audio systems with simplified setup and operation.