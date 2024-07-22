HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Hisense CanvasTV Priced Below Samsung’s Frame

Hisense CanvasTV Priced Below Samsung’s Frame

By | 22 Jul 2024
Hisense CanvasTV (Image: Sourced from Hisense website)

Hisense’s new CanvasTV which is positioned as a device that blends into your home décor and turns into a piece of artwork when you’re not watching TV, is now available and priced significantly lower than its competitor product from Samsung.

The 65-inch CanvasTV from Hisense is tipped to be close to $1,000 cheaper than the  65-inch The Frame TV.

Like The Frame, the CanvasTV offers interchangeable frames to match your décor. It TV comes with a simulated teak frame, but additional frames will be available in the future and can will magnetically mount to the TV’s chassis.

Hisense CanvasTV

The CanvasTV has a 4k QLED screen. Hisense claims that the panel delivers over a billion shades of colour. Its “Hi-Matte” anti-glare layer is designed to give digital artwork the “depth and texture of real paintings,” while an ambient light sensor automatically adjusts picture settings to changing room conditions.

An “Art Mode” displays a preloaded collection of paintings in Renaissance, modern, and abstract styles. Users can also program the TV to showcase their own art and photographs.

A motion sensor can detect when no one is around and turns the CanvasTV off to conserve power.

The panel has a 144Hz refresh rate, with auto low-latency mode (ALLM), variable refresh rate (VRR), and motion estimation and motion compensation (MEMC) technology.

Hisense CanvasTV

It’s compatible with several HDR formats including Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, and HDR10+ Adaptive. CanvasTV has a multichannel 2.0.2 surround sound system, although Dolby Atmos isn’t listed among the TV’s audio specs.

Powered by Google TV, its built-in features include Google Assistant and Google Cast, with Amazon Alexa and Apple HomeKit compatibility added too.

Apart from a 65-inch version, Hisense will also offer the TV in a 55-inch variant, though it hasn’t yet launched the latter. Exact pricing and availability in Australia of both TVs are yet to be confirmed.



About Post Author
,
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro (Image: Supplied by Samsung)
Samsung Pushes Buds3 Pro Over Quality Concerns
Latest News
/
July 22, 2024
/
DG Institute
Oz Court Orders DG Institute To Refund Millions For Misleading Students
Latest News
/
July 22, 2024
/
8 New NO Subs Needed Security Cameras Released By Uniden
Latest News
/
July 22, 2024
/
Google Set To Purge Several Android Apps From The Play Store
Latest News
/
July 22, 2024
/
Is Samsung Gearing Up For Large Mergers And Acquisitions?
Latest News
/
July 22, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro (Image: Supplied by Samsung)
Samsung Pushes Buds3 Pro Over Quality Concerns
Latest News
/
July 22, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Samsung has temporarily halted deliveries of its flagship Buds3 Pro wireless earbuds globally, over concerns about quality issues. In Australia,...
Read More