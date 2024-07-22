Hisense’s new CanvasTV which is positioned as a device that blends into your home décor and turns into a piece of artwork when you’re not watching TV, is now available and priced significantly lower than its competitor product from Samsung.

The 65-inch CanvasTV from Hisense is tipped to be close to $1,000 cheaper than the 65-inch The Frame TV.

Like The Frame, the CanvasTV offers interchangeable frames to match your décor. It TV comes with a simulated teak frame, but additional frames will be available in the future and can will magnetically mount to the TV’s chassis.

The CanvasTV has a 4k QLED screen. Hisense claims that the panel delivers over a billion shades of colour. Its “Hi-Matte” anti-glare layer is designed to give digital artwork the “depth and texture of real paintings,” while an ambient light sensor automatically adjusts picture settings to changing room conditions.

An “Art Mode” displays a preloaded collection of paintings in Renaissance, modern, and abstract styles. Users can also program the TV to showcase their own art and photographs.

A motion sensor can detect when no one is around and turns the CanvasTV off to conserve power.

The panel has a 144Hz refresh rate, with auto low-latency mode (ALLM), variable refresh rate (VRR), and motion estimation and motion compensation (MEMC) technology.

It’s compatible with several HDR formats including Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, and HDR10+ Adaptive. CanvasTV has a multichannel 2.0.2 surround sound system, although Dolby Atmos isn’t listed among the TV’s audio specs.

Powered by Google TV, its built-in features include Google Assistant and Google Cast, with Amazon Alexa and Apple HomeKit compatibility added too.

Apart from a 65-inch version, Hisense will also offer the TV in a 55-inch variant, though it hasn’t yet launched the latter. Exact pricing and availability in Australia of both TVs are yet to be confirmed.