Hisense has announced the appointment of Michelle Wee as General Manager of Marketing for Hisense ANZ. Prior to joining Hisense, she worked in marketing roles focused on child safety and painting equipment.

Her appointment comes as Hisense, who claim to be number one in the Australian TV market based on GFK data, enters a brutal battle in the display market with Samsung, TCL and LG fighting for market share, particularly in premium TV market.

The ANZ consumer electronics market is valued at $15B AUD, with premium large-screen TVs between 65″ and 100″ driving the market along with replacement models.

Hisense ANZ claim that they are strategically positioned to lead this space, combining cutting-edge products—from immersive entertainment systems to AI-powered kitchens—with a focus on smarter living solutions, Samsung disagrees with the South Korean Company set to take Hisense head on with a new range of OLED, and NeoQLD TVs as well as a new range of appliances.

Currently both Hisense and Chinese archrival TCL are splashing the cash on global sponsorship deals spanning FIFA World Cup events and the Olympics with this set to be played out this year in Australia.

In her new role Wee will lead the company’s strategic marketing initiatives aimed at enhancing brand recognition across Australia and New Zealand.

Chris Kotis, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Hisense (seen above, top image) , said: “Our vision is for customers to recognise that a Hisense home stands for high-quality, innovative products that enhance and simplify daily living.

“As we continue our local expansion and work closely with retailers across the region, Michelle’s expertise in consumer marketing will play a pivotal role in shaping our future.”

Wee brings over 20 years of experience in strategic marketing, sales, digital innovation, and brand management. She has a track record of driving brand growth and implementing marketing strategies that resonate with diverse audiences. Before joining Hisense, she held senior marketing roles, leading high-impact campaigns and fostering strong partnerships across the retail and supply chain sectors.

Wee said: “Hisense’s innovation across TV, Laser, Refrigeration, Laundry, and Smart Home categories is remarkable, and I look forward to introducing the 2025 product lineup. We will continue enhancing the shopper experience through engaging in-store activations and digital marketing, while also leveraging our high-profile sponsorships with the NRL and FIFA Club World Cup.”

Wee’s appointment follows Hisense’s CES 2025 showcase, where the company debuted the 116-inch TriChroma LED TV. Additionally, Hisense will roll out the C2 and C2 Ultra series Laser Home Cinema range this month, followed by the L9Q Laser TV later in the year.