Highly Anticipated iPhone Feature Not Arriving Until 2027

Highly Anticipated iPhone Feature Not Arriving Until 2027

8 Dec 2023

It’s been rumoured for years that Apple has plans for an iPhone that ditches Dynamic Island, placing the selfie camera and FaceID tech beneath the glass. However, despite Android phones adopting the design, it seems to be a long way away for Apple.

In 2022, some experts claimed that a full display could arrive with the iPhone 16, however others suggested it could take several more iPhone iterations before the change is made.

The latest development claims an Apple supplier in South Korea has started to develop an under-display camera (UDC), which could lead to the highly anticipated phone.

UDC technology isn’t easy as the has be a way of getting an adequate amount of light to the sensor. To overcome such an obstacle, the supplier is working on a “freedom optic” multiple lens system. According to sources, this “can reduce optical aberrations and increase the light intensity ratio around the optical module to improve peripheral image quality.”

It’s been suggested that as a stepping stone, Apple will start by placing the FaceID beneath the screen, possibly with the iPhone 17 Pro expected in 2025. This would allow the models to replace the Dynamic Island for a smaller cutout for the camera, before heading towards a full display two years later.

However, none of this has been confirmed, meaning the plan could definitely change.



