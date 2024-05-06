HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Highest Paid Public Servant Takes Top Optus Job

By | 6 May 2024

Optus has appointed current NBN chief Stephen Rue (Seen above)  as its new CEO, following the exit of former CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin who was running the Singapore owned Company during two disastrous incidents that hurt the Companies brand reputation.

Rue is currently the highest paid public servant in Australia earning over $3M a year.

Optus Chairman Paul O’Sullivan said, “Stephen was chosen after a rigorous process that involved a slate of high-quality candidates.

“We’re extremely pleased to have someone of his calibre to lead the next chapter at Optus. His experience in setting up the digital backbone of Australia will serve us well as we reinvigorate Optus as Australia’s leading challenger telecommunications brand. We expect Stephen’s operational and financial background to lift service standards significantly for the benefit of our customers.”

Rue said, “I’m honoured and excited to be given the opportunity to lead Optus, a company that has strived to serve Australians for over two decades. Optus’ continuous investments in critical infrastructure through the years has resulted in an extensive 5G network that is being strengthened in regional Australia.

“My job will be to take care of Optus’ customers, people, and business and to provide strong competition and choice. I look forward to accelerating the transformation at Optus so fellow Australians continue to have the choice of a strong alternative telecom’s provider and the country as a whole can harness the power of digital connectivity to drive economic participation and social inclusion.”.

Mr Rue was formerly NBN’s chief financial officer, and has previously worked for News Corp.

Mr Rue’s appointment comes after Optus said it would partner with TPG Telecom to create a new joint regional network that will generate more than $1 billion for the Singaporean-owned group.

The appointment comes as Telstra wallows in poor customer service issues.

Rosmarin’s exit was not pretty late last year and follows a disastrous Senate appearance probing the networks outage last year that left 10 million customers without the ability to make phone calls or access the internet.



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
