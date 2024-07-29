HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Here’s Why The Limited Edition Sonus Faber Shelf Speakers Are A Bit Fruity

Here’s Why The Limited Edition Sonus Faber Shelf Speakers Are A Bit Fruity

By | 29 Jul 2024

Sicilian oranges and prickly pears are among the ingredients that went into making a new limited edition run of Sonus faber bookshelf loudspeakers.

A production run of just 300 pairs of the new Concertino G4 speakers will be made available under the “Maestro” banner, listed with a US$5,000 price tag.

The Concertino G4s have been produced by the Italian company to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the first Concertino, and each pair features a brass plaque with progressive numbering applied on the walnut side panel of the speaker.

Sonus faber Concertino G4 shelf loudspeaker. Photo: Sonus faber.

Concertino marks the introduction of new “eco-friendly leather”, produced by the Italian start-up Ohoskin, which is used to cover the front baffle and cork structure.

“It’s sustainably sourced from the derivatives of Sicilian oranges and prickly pears,” says Sonus faber. “This plant-based alternative to leather is one of the first non-fossil variations, ensuring that audiophiles who purchase Concertino receive materials of the highest quality in luxury audio sound reproduction while making a positive environmental impact.”

While the speaker retains a historic trapezoidal shape emblematic of Sonus faber’s visual designs, it incorporates materials such as cork and the aforementioned fruit byproducts “for a modern acoustical soundstage”.

Sonus faber Concertino G4 shelf loudspeaker. Photo: Sonus faber.

The Concertino’s central chassis is crafted out of cork. The company explains that “the structure of cork allows it to cleanly mold into each design, limiting internal resonances and reducing damping material inside the cabinet”. Concertino marks the first time cork has been used while paired with a midwoofer.

The side walls of the cabinet are made of solid walnut and, unlike its predecessor, the reflex duct is now placed at the back of the cabinet to avoid front turbulence.

It features a one-inch silk dome tweeter and Sonus faber’s signature five-inch long-throw paper pulp midwoofer with an organic basket.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Sonus Faber’s New High-End Speaker Range Pays Homage To Past Product
Meridian Unveils First New High-End Wireless Speaker
SVS’s Ultra Evolution Speakers Begin Shipping
Sonus Faber Expands Lumina Speaker Range
Sonus Faber Unveils New Duetto Wireless Speakers
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

HMD Skyline Pips Google Pixel 9 On 15W Wireless Charging
Latest News
/
July 29, 2024
/
Shriro In Trouble, Claims Monaco Operation Under Investigation Following Whistleblower Claims
Latest News
/
July 29, 2024
/
TikTok Collecting Users’ Views On Religion, Abortion And Gun Control
Latest News
/
July 29, 2024
/
Amazon’s Echo Dot With Clock Has Run Out Of Time
Latest News
/
July 29, 2024
/
Apple Plays Safe On Intelligence, Delays Tipped
Latest News
/
July 29, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

HMD Skyline Pips Google Pixel 9 On 15W Wireless Charging
Latest News
/
July 29, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
The detail was buried deep within the specs of the new HMD Skyline smartphone. Among all the information about the...
Read More