Roaming the vast Amazon Prime Video library will become easier following the launch of updates to navigation, the company says.

“With more personalised recommendations powered by generative AI, you can discover content that is tailored to your individual preferences, allowing you to spend more time watching and less time browsing,” Amazon said.

The company said the updates were about “clarity and simplicity”.

“We’re always listening to customers and reviewing feedback, and it’s clear that many are in search of a more intuitive streaming experience,” said Kam Keshmiri, Vice President of Design at Prime Video.

“With the improvements we have made … customers will be presented with an easy-to-navigate entertainment destination where they can discover new titles and enjoy favorites, as well as sign-up or switch add-on subscriptions with just a few clicks. Best of all, they can do this while using a single login.”

Here are the key changes, per Amazon Prime Video:

1. Content-forward navigation bar and single-click access to titles with the hero rotator

When launching Prime Video, you’ll notice a new navigation bar. Here, you will see purpose-built destinations including “Home” “Movies”, “TV Shows”, “Sports” and “Live TV”, as well as active add-on subscriptions, like Max or Paramount+, allowing you to navigate by content type.

A new “Prime” destination will also be available in the navigation bar, which allows you to browse movies, TV shows, sports and linear broadcasts available at no additional cost with a Prime membership.

Here, you can also find information about other Prime benefits available in your country, such as exclusive deals and benefit.

2. Explore, sign-up and manage add-on subscriptions

You can now browse, sign-up and manage your active add-on subscriptions directly from the navigation bar. Plus, the subscriptions destination will display deals and discounted bundles of subscriptions from third-party services, all in one place.

3. Improved recommendations and clarity around the content that’s included with a Prime membership

Improvements to personalisation features, which were created with the assistance of Generative AI, will make it easier to find the content that is the most relevant to you.

For example, you’ll notice “Made for You” collections within the “Movies” and “TV Shows” destinations. Rather than showing content from specific add-on subscriptions and different purchase options, Prime Video will simplify things by grouping titles tailored to your interests.

Prime Video uses Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed AWS service for building and scaling generative AI applications with foundational models, to generate personalised recommendations for customers.

And it will be easier to see what is included with a Prime membership and what you may need to pay extra for. Prime and add-on subscription logos, like Starz or Crunchyroll, will appear on the hero and title cards of a movie or TV show to help inform you about which subscription the content is coming from. If a title requires additional payment, a yellow shopping bag will be visible.

4. Simple and intuitive streaming experience

New animations, smooth page transitions and zoom effects are a few of the enhancements for a frictionless and enjoyable streaming experience.

When using a living room device, video content will play on the hero rotator as you determine what to watch, creating an immersive browsing experience. And on the “Live TV” destination, recommended 24/7 stations will automatically start playing. They will continue to do so as you transition into full screen playback, or exit out to browse other stations.

Prime Video has optimised the experience across all devices, including older models.