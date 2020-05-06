HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Coronavirus > Here To Stay: COVID-19 Kickstarts Telehealth In Oz

Here To Stay: COVID-19 Kickstarts Telehealth In Oz

By | 6 May 2020
, ,

With people being asked to stay at home as much as possible, the COVID-19 pandemic has kick-started Australia’s telehealth industry. Now, many in the industry are expecting telehealth GP consultations to remain popular post-COVID-19, which would result in a boom in digital health products for home monitoring.

“I believe that phone consultations will ease much anxiety for many. It enables GPs to triage over the phone, only seeing patients at the practice where there is a clinical need and it is safe to do so,” said Prashant Menon, the Managing Director of Qualitas Health, which has 31 medical centres across New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland.

The federal government has temporarily allowed health professionals to provide telehealth services. Initially, these services had to be bulk billed but as of 20th April health providers do not have to bulk bill these items.

Source: Telstra

Telstra offers a wide range of telehealth products, including the National Telehealth Connection Service (a digital telehealth network); Virtual Health Monitoring (a digital health platform that connects patients with providers); and HealthNow App (an app for consumers that provides 24/7 phone and video access to doctors, opt-in access to view My Health Record, and allows users to find nearby hospitals and healthcare services).

While this is a nascent area in Australia, telehealth is a well-established industry in the US. Already, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has seen increased demand in Australia for non-contact thermometers, blood pressure monitors, smart scales, EKG recorders, pulse oximeters and telestations.

For example, JB HI-FI, which reported double-digit sales growth in Q3 FY2020 today, is stocking blood pressure monitors from iHealth, Withings, and beurer.

Philips’ biosensor

The COVID-19 pandemic is also driving innovation in tech health products. For example, Philips, which has a large range of telehealth products, has recently developed a biosensor to allow for remote patient monitoring.

Chinese start-up Rokid, which usually makes augmented-reality glasses, has created a pair of glasses that allows you to ‘see’ someone’s temperature. The Megahealth Ring, meanwhile, was also developed in China and allows for remote monitoring, lessening pressure on hospitals as patients recover.

Megahealth Ring

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , , ,
You may also like
Demand For Rental E-Bikes Surges
March COVID-19 Panic-Buying Drives Spike In Retail Sales
COVID-19 Retail: JB HI-FI’s Appliances & Tech Sales Skyrocket
COMMENT: Nine All Bluff Over NRL, Competitors Wait To Step In
Apple Confirms Virtual Worldwide Developers Conference
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Demand For Rental E-Bikes Surges
Coronavirus eBikes Electric Bikes
/
May 6, 2020
/
Google Once Considered Acquiring Zoom, Which Was More Popular With Employees
Google Latest News Zoom
/
May 6, 2020
/
Android TV Rumoured For ‘Google TV’ Rebrand
Display Google Hardware
/
May 6, 2020
/
Wesfarmers Tipped To Snare Amazon Exec for Catch Group
Industry Latest News
/
May 6, 2020
/
March COVID-19 Panic-Buying Drives Spike In Retail Sales
Coronavirus Latest News Retailers
/
May 6, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Demand For Rental E-Bikes Surges
Coronavirus eBikes Electric Bikes
/
May 6, 2020
/
/
Comments are Off
Demand for electric bike (e-bike) rentals has skyrocketed as people look to keep fit during the COVID-19 lockdown as more...
Read More