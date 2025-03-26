Apple has introduced new hearing health features with the AirPods Pro 2, now available in Australia, designed to help users monitor and manage their hearing.

The features include a scientifically validated Hearing Test, a clinical-grade Hearing Aid capability, and Loud Sound Reduction.

These advancements aim to address the global issue of hearing loss, which affects over 1.5 billion people worldwide, according to the World Health Organisation.

As part of the all-in-one hearing health experience, users can now perform an intuitive Hearing Test with their AirPods Pro 2 and a compatible iPhone or iPad. The test, which takes about five minutes, uses the gold standard clinical method known as pure-tone audiometry to assess hearing levels.

After completing the test, users receive a summary of their hearing health, including a number representing hearing loss in each ear, a classification, and recommendations for next steps. These results are then stored in the Health app, where users can share them with healthcare providers for further discussion.

For users with mild to moderate hearing loss, Apple has introduced an over-the-counter Hearing Aid feature. By leveraging the personalised hearing profile created during the Hearing Test, AirPods Pro 2 transforms into a clinical-grade hearing aid.

The feature provides real-time adjustments to help users engage more easily in conversations and stay connected to their surroundings. Their personalised hearing profile is automatically applied across devices, improving the listening experience whether they’re listening to music, watching movies, or making phone calls.

Additionally, AirPods Pro 2’s Loud Sound Reduction feature helps minimise exposure to loud environmental noise. The ear tips provide passive noise reduction, while the advanced H2 chip actively reduces loud sounds at 48,000 times per second. This feature is particularly useful in settings like concerts, where the new multiband high dynamic range algorithm keeps the sound natural and vibrant.

“Hearing loss can impact more than a person’s hearing. It can impact their communication at work, their social life, and their overall wellbeing. The new hearing features in AirPods Pro are an exciting advancement – they give people a way to check their hearing and set up hearing assistance at home using familiar devices,” says Nicky Chong-White, Principal Engineer at National Acoustic Laboratories.