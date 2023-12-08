A senior executive at Apple, who oversaw touch screen technology, health sensors, and the Face ID interface, Steve Hotelling, is retiring, according to inside sources who remained anonymous.

His work included some of the company’s most complex and critical technologies for the iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch, and even the Vision Pro headset.

He is named on hundreds of patents, including ones related to the multitouch screen on iPhones and iPads. His also known as one of the inventors of Touch ID.

“No one was more brilliant than Steve,” a long-time peer said.

Steve oversaw Apple’s camera engineering team and was involved in efforts to develop custom sensors. He also led depth-sensing technologies for AR, and worked on components behind haptic feedback and ProMotion high-frame rate displays.

Another co-worker of Steve’s said, outside of Apple’s chip efforts, he was one of the single greatest drivers for innovation.

He reported to Johny Srouji, senior vice president of hardware technologies, his responsibilities were divided up between multiple direct reports. Alan Gilchrist took over managing Apple’s camera and depth sensor teams. In charge of many display technologies is Wei Chen, another executive.

Steve also represented Apple in various trials during his two decade career, and was a key figure in a case vs. Samsung over iPhone patents last decade. Most recently, he served as a key witness in a trial with Masimo, over health sensors.

His departure comes at a major time for the company, which is working to replace critical components with in house technology. It recently shipped its first 3 nanometer Mac processors, however other technologies including a cellular modem, new wireless chips, and the first microLED displays, have hit hurdles.

There are plans to develop a non-invasive blood sugar sensor.