HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Has Meta Boss Funnelled Money Saved Snubbing OZ Media Into New $450M SuperYacht

Has Meta Boss Funnelled Money Saved Snubbing OZ Media Into New $450M SuperYacht

By | 15 May 2024

Questions are being raised as to whether Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg has funnelled the millions he is saving, on not paying Australian media Companies, into his new $450 million dollar superyacht which costs a staggering $50 million dollars a year to upkeep.

The superyacht which was a present to himself is currently moored in Panama with Zuckerberg flying this week to inspect his new pleasure machine.

Zuckerberg has been linked to the 387-foot-long vessel called “Launchpad” for months.

His private jet took off for Panama this week according to tracking data.

Meta has been the subject of discussions between Federal Government Ministers and media organisations in Australia after they refused to enter into new deals with Australian media companies for the use of their content on Facebook.

A recent analysis of Facebook data suggests engagement with posts from news organisations is already at an all-time low, as memes fill the space.

Meta has argued that news makes up just 3% of what people engage with on its services.

Launchpad and its smaller companion vessel, Wingman, were docked in Panama this week.

Zuckerberg posted a video of himself on what appeared to be his private plane on Instagram, the New York Post claimed.

In March, the Launchpad was spotted at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida after making its maiden voyage from the Netherlands,

The party boat was built by Dutch firm Feadship and features exterior design by Espen Øino International and interior design by France-based Zuretti Interior Design, according to SuperYachtTimes.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, ,
You may also like
Meta AI (Image: Sourced from Meta Newsroom)
Australia Gets Free Version of New Meta AI Virtual Assistant
Meta Denver office (Image: Sourced from Meta's Newsroom)
Meta Seeks Dismissal Of FTC’s WhatsApp-Instagram Monopoly Lawsuit
WhatsApp Suffers Major Global Outage
Did Facebook grant Netflix access to DMs?
Did Facebook Grant Netflix Access To DMs?
Meta denied bid to delay FTC probe of privacy terms
Meta Denied Bid To Delay FTC Probe Of Privacy Terms
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

OpenAI’s Co-Founder And Chief Scientist, Ilya Sutskever, Departs Company
Latest News
/
May 15, 2024
/
Technics Lamborghini SL-1200M7B (Image: Sourced from Lamborghini website)
Technics Partners With Lamborghini For Limited-Edition Turntable
Latest News
/
May 15, 2024
/
Onkyo & Integra Put A Modern Twist On Traditional Stereo Receivers
Latest News
/
May 15, 2024
/
Google Leverages AI For New Android Scam Call Detection Tool
Latest News
/
May 15, 2024
/
Sonus Faber’s New High-End Speaker Range Pays Homage To Past Product
Latest News
/
May 15, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

OpenAI’s Co-Founder And Chief Scientist, Ilya Sutskever, Departs Company
Latest News
/
May 15, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
OpenAI chief Scientist and co-founder, Ilya Sutskever, is departing the company and will be replaced by Research Director Jakub Pachocki....
Read More