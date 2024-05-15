Questions are being raised as to whether Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg has funnelled the millions he is saving, on not paying Australian media Companies, into his new $450 million dollar superyacht which costs a staggering $50 million dollars a year to upkeep.

The superyacht which was a present to himself is currently moored in Panama with Zuckerberg flying this week to inspect his new pleasure machine.

Zuckerberg has been linked to the 387-foot-long vessel called “Launchpad” for months.

His private jet took off for Panama this week according to tracking data.

Meta has been the subject of discussions between Federal Government Ministers and media organisations in Australia after they refused to enter into new deals with Australian media companies for the use of their content on Facebook.

A recent analysis of Facebook data suggests engagement with posts from news organisations is already at an all-time low, as memes fill the space.

Meta has argued that news makes up just 3% of what people engage with on its services.

Launchpad and its smaller companion vessel, Wingman, were docked in Panama this week.

Zuckerberg posted a video of himself on what appeared to be his private plane on Instagram, the New York Post claimed.

In March, the Launchpad was spotted at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida after making its maiden voyage from the Netherlands,

The party boat was built by Dutch firm Feadship and features exterior design by Espen Øino International and interior design by France-based Zuretti Interior Design, according to SuperYachtTimes.