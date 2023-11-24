Gary Wheelhouse the head of digital at Harvey Norman, loves to brag about Harvey Normans online operation, the only problem is that he’s failed to explain why the mass retailer, suffered one of the biggest if not the biggest mainstream retailer crashes, in the history of online retailing in Australia on of all days, Black Friday the biggest day for online trading in Australia.

Some are now questioning whether the site was deliberately hacked, people who hung around in the Harvey Norman queue were given 10 minutes to view what was left of the site which in many cases was devoid if images.

By 7.00pm on Friday night the online site that connects to 180 Harvey Norman stores, had been down for over 10 hours.

Suppliers who had splashed the cash on Black Friday marketing claim that there has been no communication from Harvey Norman management explaining what caused the crash, or whether the retailer had been hacked.

One person wrote on Redit” I am not impressed at all, why does the web site do not work, it’s no good thanking me for being patient because my patience has run out.

There are other stores that sell the same products as Harvey Norman, and I don’t have to drive there to find what I want. Fix your website”,

At this stage it’s not known how much revenue the 180 Harvey Norman franchisees, connected to the Harvey Norman online site for same day delivery have lost due to the crash.

These franchisees have been aggressively pricing stock on the floor in what has become what has been described as a “ding doing battle” between retailers leading up to the Black Friday sales.

There has also been no announcement to the ASX, to inform shareholders that the site has been down on the busiest retail day of the year and that the business could be facing millions in lost revenue.

Wheelhouse who is also an Adobe Customer Advisory Board Member, reports to CEO of Harvey Norman who has also remained silent throughout the day.

Wheelhouse claims online that he is the person responsible for ‘The development and execution of the Harvey Norman digital strategy, taking ownership of the management and development of all Harvey Norman online activity’.

The Harvey Norman web site is built around Shopify technology.

It was only recently that Wheelhouse was bragging about converting stores into frictionless fulfillment centres for online orders.

He said that Harvey Norman was using multiple legacy systems and had multiple relationships in place each handling different freight profiles in the past.

At this stage it’s not known whether Harvey Norman is still operating on legacy systems because of a lack of investment by Harvey Norman management in particular the Companies Chairman Gerry Harvey, who is no fan of online retailing.

Today most big retailers in Australia are operating in the cloud taking advantage of services such as Amazon Web Services.

Wheelhouse claims recently that with multiple franchisees owning and operating different departments within a single superstore, there was a need to standardise fulfilment processes across the store network which is why the business moved to exclusively use Shippit to make shipping from stores as frictionless as possible.

In what now appears to be a major problem for Harvey Norman Wheelhouse has admitted that Harvey Norman customers are researching online before going into a Harvey Norman store and that today’s crash could have a major impact on Harvey Norman Q2 2023 revenues which were already under pressure.

He said “customers are still going into stores but what are they doing? is researching online. They are also doing click and collect. We benefit from driving traffic into stores because we can upsell the customer in store with an extra warranty or other service.”

He claims that Hand in hand with online comes mobile commerce. Wheelhouse said it has put a lot of time into making the mobile website which weas also down today, responsive so that customers can shop on their smartphone or tablet.

“It’s great to look at the stats on a Saturday night and see that 60 per cent of your traffic is coming from mobile”.

The big question is whether Harvey Norman lost 60% of their traffic on the busiest retail day of the year.

Wheelhouse claims that the Companies digital strategies affect customers, stores, People, suppliers, and that increasing customer acquisition, conversion and retention online is “vital today”.

“I am leading a team made up of retailers, techies, designers, strategists, researchers, and developers, all trying to discover the future of retail” he was quoted as claiming at one seminar where he was bragging about Harvey Normans online operations.

“We will deliver the next generation of Harvey Norman retail combining online, mobile and stores to let customers shop when, where and how they want. The role is that of a change agent helping deliver Harvey Norman further into the digital age and is integral to Harvey Norman’s ongoing O2O initiatives”.

He appears to have made no mention of backups or building redundancy into the retailer’s online operation.