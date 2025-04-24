Home > Latest News > Has Donald Trump Just Nobbled LG Electronics New Business Ambitions

Has Donald Trump Just Nobbled LG Electronics New Business Ambitions

By | 24 Apr 2025

Donald Trumps Tariffs have put LG Electronics consumer business under pressure especially in the TV and appliance market, now it appears that Trump may have played a role in the demise of an LG business that the Company was punting on to deliver growth.

LG Electronics who have bragged about seeing future revenues coming from the B2b and automotive market, has had another failure with the Company who is making more money flogging confidential data captured using Web OS pulling out of the EV charging market.

While we failed to get the press release announcing the embarrassing exit, we can reveal that the South Korean Company is pulling out of the electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions market after just three years and millions in losses with the removal by US President Donald Trump of EV charging infrastructure subsidies in the United States seen as a “kick in the guts” for the Company who had punted on the automotive market over TV’s and washing machines.

The Company has not said what impact the move will have however we do know that the Company’s HieV division lost A$15M during the past two years.

The Company has admitted in filings that prolonged demand stagnation and intense price competition was the reason with Chinese Companies making life difficult for the Company.

Earlier this week the business told partners that they have started to wind down operations in its EV charger business, formerly overseen by its Energy Solutions (ES) division.

A US production plant in the USA, which was their first overseas EV charger hub, has already been closed down.

The company claims that they are currently exploring alternative uses for the plant which is still a cost on their books.

LG first entered the EV charging market in 2022 through its acquisition of HiEV Charger and rolled out charging infrastructure in its home Country and then into the USA.

The venture had been considered one of LG CEO Cho Joo-wan’s key growth pillars, with ambitions to scale the operation into a multibillion dollar business by 2030.

Currently the business is punting on heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) business, including residential and commercial air conditioners, chillers, heat pumps, and data centre cooling solutions to deliver growth outside of their consumer business.

The company also plans to expand their data capture of information on the lives of their customers using their WebOS software in an effort to sell the data to third parties while also looking to grow their TV and appliance subscription business.

“At one point, we aggressively pursued emerging businesses despite uncertainty,” CEO Cho said at LG’s annual shareholder meeting last month.

“But in a rapidly shifting market environment, that approach no longer guarantees success. We will now adopt a more selective and focused model rooted in core products and technologies.”



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Trump Tariff Price Rises Hit Australia As Brands Jack Up Prices 20%
LG Electronics Generates $2.27 Billion Selling WebOS TV Data & Subscriptions As Samsung Closes In On Their OLED Market Share
LG Finds ‘Work around’ For Potential Trump Tariff Hit
LG Electronics Face Major Problems & Management Claim They Don’t Have Answers
Bitter QLED TV War Breaks Out With Claims Of Dodgy Practises, Court Battle Looms
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

EU Slaps Apple and Meta with Major Fines Under New Digital Markets Rules
Latest News
/
April 24, 2025
/
Google to Launch Gemini AI for Android Auto at I/O 2025
Latest News
/
April 24, 2025
/
Lenovo’s New Legion Gaming Tablet Promises Better Battery and Performance
Latest News
/
April 24, 2025
/
Fujifilm Teases Retro-Inspired Half-Frame Camera With Mysterious Display
Latest News
/
April 24, 2025
/
Samsung OLEDs Set New Standard for Brightness with UL Certification
Latest News
/
April 24, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

EU Slaps Apple and Meta with Major Fines Under New Digital Markets Rules
Latest News
/
April 24, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
The European Union has fined Apple and Meta a combined €700 million (A$1.15 billion) for violating the bloc’s landmark Digital...
Read More