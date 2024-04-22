HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 22 Apr 2024

Apple has stopped the production of its FineWoven accessories, which launched last September, according to a report on X (formerly Twitter).

FineWoven is a new material created to replace leather, claimed to be eco-friendly, introduced as part of Apple’s sustainability effort.

Last September, Apple replaced its leather accessories with FineWoven. It claimed the material was more environmentally friendly, describing it as a “luxurious and durable microtwill.”

The company also revealed the material was made from 68 per cent post-consumer recycled polyester.

Apple has yet to officially announce the discontinuation of these accessories.

These accessories were claimed to be a durable alternative to leather. However, these claims have not held up.

Tipster Kosutami, who is known for accurate Apple leaks, revealed on X (formerly Twitter), that production for FineWoven accessories has stopped, due to the material’s poor durability.

This tipster has previously accurately revealed the company’s plans for new Apple Watch bands, and matching iPhone cases designed from a “woven fabric material.”

These leaks were revealed over a month before the official release.

“FineWoven has gone. Since its durability were bad. All the production line was stopped and removed. Apple would move to another material—Again, not the leather. So see ya’ll in leather hell. (Recycling Company)”

FineWoven iPhone cases retail for A$99, MagSafe Wallets are A$99, AirTag holders cost between A$19.95 and A$29.95, and Apple Watch bands are retailing for A$69, all from the official Apple Australia website.

Customer reception of these FineWoven accessories has also been negative, with complaints reporting poor durability and sub-par quality. ChannelNews has previously covered the issues with these accessories, in particular, the FineWoven iPhone cases. The Verge has also stated that these cases are “categorically terrible.”

New colours options in Apple’s recent refresh were also noticeably absent.

If production of these FineWoven accessories has stopped, it could take some time before existing stock reduces.

Apple has previously discontinued other products, including the MagSafe Battery Pack, and the MagSafe Duo Charger, according to MacRumors.

Some of the new accessories released by Apple include new Silicone cases with MagSafe, and sport Apple Watch bands.



