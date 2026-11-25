Harvey Norman’s Australian franchisees recorded a 1.6% fall in comparable sales in the first 20 days of November, even as early Black Friday promotions lifted trade across parts of the electronics and appliance market. For JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys and Harvey Norman, the next squeeze could come when they replace stock bought before the Australian dollar fell 4.5% against the US dollar.

This problem is now being compounded by a sharp rise in inflation announced today.

Harvey Norman told shareholders at its AGM that group pre-tax profit fell 47% in the first four months of the financial year. Comparable sales across its 195 Australian franchises fell 3.7% from July to October. The decline narrowed in November, but sales were still below the same period last year heading into Black Friday.

Across the three retail chains, industry executives who spoke to ChannelNews this week described an uneven start to the promotion. Some categories have picked up while others have slumped. Suppliers taking orders for 2027 say they are still assessing how much they may need to raise prices.

The timing matters for all three retailers. Stock on shelves for Black Friday may have been bought when the dollar was stronger, and some suppliers may have locked in exchange rates on outstanding orders. The currency has fallen 4.5% since the start of November. As those orders are filled and currency cover expires, higher wholesale prices could force retailers to accept thinner margins or ask shoppers to pay more.

The pressure comes as annual inflation reached a three-year high of 4.9% in October. Goods prices rose 5.8% over the year, while trimmed mean inflation, a measure of underlying price growth, rose to 3.8% from 3.6% in September. Fuel prices jumped 6.3% in October alone, and the expiry of rebates helped push electricity prices 25% above a year earlier.

Retailers have had limited room to lift prices on household goods. In September, furnishings and household equipment prices were just 0.8% higher than a year earlier, against headline inflation of 4.3%. With the cash rate at 4.85% after five increases this year, Harvey Norman warned that interest rates and continued cost-of-living pressure could weigh on trading.

Some retail executives described conditions to ChannelNews as “stagflation”, citing rising prices, slower growth and higher unemployment. For The Good Guys and Harvey Norman, the immediate risk is that households defer a major appliance or furniture purchase. For JB Hi-Fi, heavy discounting on electronics could bring forward purchases shoppers would otherwise have made closer to Christmas at a higher price.

The Australian Retail Council forecasts a record $7.2 billion in spending over the Black Friday–Cyber Monday weekend. Deloitte’s research points to a gap between retailer expectations and shoppers’ plans. Retailers expect Black Friday events to deliver 52% of their holiday revenue, while shoppers plan to spend 23% of their holiday budgets during those sales.

For the three chains, a record weekend could still come at a cost. If promotions shift December sales into November and a weaker dollar lifts the cost of the next shipment, retailers face pressure on margins both on the stock they clear and on the stock they buy to replace it.