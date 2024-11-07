Home > Latest News > Hardwired: Arlo Expands Outdoor Floodlight Security Camera Range

Hardwired: Arlo Expands Outdoor Floodlight Security Camera Range

By | 7 Nov 2024

Across Arlo’s range of security devices you will find the wired and the unwired and – in the case of the Video Doorbell 2K – the option to go with or without wires.

The latest in the company’s range is the Arlo Wired Floodlight Security Camera, which is now available in black at Bunnings and online at www.arlo.com/en-au.

The white variant will follow on Monday at major electrical retailers and online. RRP is $249.

With 2000 lumens of light, Arlo says the new camera switches on when it detects motion “or according to your customised schedule”.

 

Arlo Wired Floodlight Security Camera.

“View sharper images with 2 x HD resolution and protect more of your property with its wide 160° field of view,” Arlo says. 

There is a two-way audio and siren (80dB at one metre), and the weather resistant unit comes with colour and black and white night vision (to a distance of up to eight metres).

Arlo Wired Floodlight Security Camera.

The articulating lights allow users to direct brightness towards specific areas.

And hard wiring means no worries about batteries running low. Arlo says the system must be installed by a licenced electrician.

The Wired Floodlight Security Camera comes with a 30-day trial of an Arlo Secure Plan. Arlo says a subscription is not required for your Floodlight to work after the 30-day trial period. 

“Without a subscription, you will continue to receive notifications when motion is detected and be able to view your Floodlight’s live video feed. However, a subscription is required to maintain premium features like Video Cloud Storage, Interactive Notifications, Video Object Detection.”

 



