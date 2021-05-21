HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 21 May 2021

More than half a million Australian households moved to faster NBN plans in the March 2021 quarter, according to the ACCC’s latest Wholesale Market Indicators Report.

The report shows that nearly 8.3 million broadband services are now connected to the NBN.

“More than two-thirds of all NBN connections now relate to services of 50Mbps or above, and about 17 per cent of customers are using 100Mbps or above,” ACCC Commissioner Anna Brakey said.

“New incentives offered by NBN Co have enabled retailers to allow consumers to trial or shift to higher speed services, particularly services with very high speeds of 250Mbps or above.”

The report shows that the number of ‘Home Superfast’ services, of 250Mbps, increased from 11,136 in December 2020 to almost 490,000 in March 2021. ‘Home Ultrafast’ connections, which range from 500-1000Mbps, leaped from 9,924 to 83,000 in the same period.

“Before moving to higher speed services, the ACCC recommends that consumers consider the value of new promotions, how long they run for, and how they align with their particular needs,” Ms Brakey said.

“Many consumers will continue to be adequately served running multiple devices on plans with speeds of 50Mbps or below.”

Telstra’s share of the market was the only to fall during the March quarter, dropping from 45.5 per cent to 45.1. Not a big slip, but a sign that competition is coming.

 

