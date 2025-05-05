Haier is bringing a high-tech upgrade to Australian laundries with the launch of its new 600 Series front loader washing machines and heat pump dryers.

Now on sale in Australia and New Zealand, the 600 Series showcases a new standard in home appliance innovation with models available in classic white and modern black finishes.

The new additions include the 12kg Front Loader Washing Machine and the 10kg Heat Pump Dryer.

Designed to be a matching pair, the washer and dryer both feature premium finishes including a sleek glass door, intuitive TFT displays, and internal drum lighting for added convenience.

Wi-Fi connectivity and SmartHQ app support give users control over laundry cycles from their smartphones.

The washing machines in the range boast advanced hygiene and care functions like Ultra Fresh Air technology, which keeps clothes fresh and prevents odours post-wash, and UV Protect, which uses ultraviolet light to kill more than 99.99% of common bacteria such as Staphylococcus aureus and E. coli – verified by independent testing.

Smart Dosing automatically dispenses the right amount of detergent and softener, while 18 wash cycles cater to everything from delicates to tough stains like lipstick or ink. A Steam Refresh cycle allows for quick, water-efficient clothing refreshes without a full wash.

The 600 Series heat pump dryers bring powerful drying in a compact 845mm height and 595mm width form factor. Key innovations include Ultra Sense moisture detection for even drying of bulky items, Triple Variable Speed Technology to tailor heat and airflow, and Ultra Reverse Drum which regularly changes direction to reduce tangling and improve drying consistency.

For delicate care, the dryers come with Woolmark Blue certification for hand-wash-only wool items and a new folding drying rack for non-tumble-friendly garments. A short Refresh cycle uses steam and warm air to reduce wrinkles and prep clothes for wear.

All models feature Inverter Direct Drive motors backed by a 10-year warranty, while safety is enhanced with an Aqua Stop Inlet Hose to detect and prevent leaks.

The Haier 600 Series laundry appliances are available now through major Australian retailers including, with pricing starting from A$1,499 for the washer and A$1,699 for the dryer.