Haier who tipped millions into sponsorship of the Australian Open Tennis Tournament appear to have hit the jackpot with millions of Australians tuning into the first big grand slam event of the year.

On top of the Australian market, millions of tennis fans from around the world tuned into the event that saw the Chinese brand that is gaining share in Australia get Brand traction in multiple Countries including in the USA and Europe that are markets that attract big viewers for the event. In the USA the Men’s final drew 1.91 million viewers despite the event being in the middle of the night.

In its inaugural year as an Official Partner of Tennis Australia, Haier benefitted from a strong visual branding presence across multiple areas of Melbourne Park.

And as tempers flared and rackets got smashed Hair’s branding on the umpire’s chair was very visible.

TV research reveals that the Nine Networks 2025 Australian Open tennis grand slam men’s final achieved a national TV reach of 4.2 million viewers.

Haier who invested in a partnership with the Nine Network claims “The Australian Open delivered compelling digital integration into the broadcast and its TVC campaign, ‘More Time for Tennis with Haier.’”

That campaign was further driven by out-of-home advertising, a social media and influencer programme and interactive brand experiences in both the Melbourne Park precinct as well as the Federation Square the Company claims.

“Having the Haier brand so prominently featured across broadcast coverage has been invaluable. With millions of people watching the Australian Open it is a great opportunity to boost our brand visibility in Australia,” said Mark Nesci, General Manager of Marketing at Fisher & Paykel Australia.

“The response from our retail customers has been incredibly positive as they see our continued investment in the Haier brand locally. There is a lot of interest and excitement in what we’re doing and how we’re promoting our whole of home product portfolio into everyday life, and we look forward to carrying that excitement across the whole year and returning to grow our presence even further at the Australian Open in 2026.”

Last year, one the prominent product launches in Australia by the company was the Haier’s all-in-one Laundry Centre which consists of a 12kg front loader washer and 9kg heat pump dryer. The Haier Laundry Centre is available at retailers including JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys at a price point of A$3,499.

“We are focused on improving the consumer experience and delivering products that offer more possibilities. Our whole of home solutions, which includes connected appliances, aim to make life easier, more convenient, and seamless for Australian consumers,” said Fabio Valente, Chief Operating Officer at Fisher & Paykel Australia.