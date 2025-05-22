Haier has introduced a new 623-litre quad door refrigerator freezer featuring advanced ice technology, flexible storage zones, and smart connectivity options designed for modern kitchens.

The 91cm-wide appliance incorporates Haier’s Absolute Ice technology, which produces ice with 10 times greater purity by delivering cold air directly from the evaporator to a triple cooling system.

This process prevents cross-contamination from fridge air or odours, with the unit capable of producing up to 1.4kg of ice daily through an exterior dispenser.

A key feature is the SwitchZone compartment, allowing users to convert the bottom right section between refrigerator and freezer modes or set any temperature between -18°C to +5°C.

The system includes a My Zone adjustable temperature drawer with three settings for different food types and a HumidityZone drawer providing optimal conditions for fresh produce storage.

The refrigerator features full back-panel LED lighting and an illuminated plumbed water and ice dispenser that activates upon approach.

Air circulation utilises an advanced ABT filter system that eliminates up to 99.9% of bacteria, while Multi-Zone Air technology maintains stable temperatures throughout the interior.

Smart connectivity enables control through the SmartHQ app or smart home speakers, allowing users to remotely adjust SwitchZone settings, receive water filter replacement alerts, and control the ice maker.

The unit includes Wi-Fi connectivity for comprehensive remote management.

The Haier Quad Door Refrigerator Freezer is available in Black or Satina finishes, designed to complement contemporary kitchen aesthetics while providing flexible storage solutions for varying household needs.