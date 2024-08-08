Haier’s all-in-one Laundry Centre which consists of a 12kg front loader washer and 9kg heat pump dryer is now available in Australia.

Built for compact spaces, it has lowered the traditional height of stacked units from 1.7m to 1.5m for easy reach and ease of use.

A unique Combi Modifier feature allows you to match washer and dryer cycles, and even preheats the dryer drum during the last 15 minutes of washing. It thereby facilitates a quick switch from wash to dry, removing the need for separate programming.

Washing and drying at high temperatures though can cause damage to fabrics over time, and so Haier says that it has developed a range of innovations for washing and drying at lower temperatures.

While there are dedicated cycles for different fabrics, the Laundry Centre can be used to even dry delicate fabrics like synthetics and wool.

The washer’s Auto Dose feature meanwhile automatically uses the right amount of detergent depending on the wash cycle, optimising cleaning and minimising detergent waste or even residue on your clothes.

The Laundry Centre offers Allergy cycles that target mites, and a Santise wash option that uses UV light to kill bacteria.

An independent test found that the UV Protect wash kills more than 99.99 per cent of Staphylococcus aureus and Escherichia coli bacteria with the Durable cycle + UV Sanitise wash option.

For more energy-efficient use, Haier says that its Eco Wash modifier with Care+ Durable cycle cuts energy usage by up to 94 per cent and saves more than 27 litres of water.

The Eco wash option reduces energy usage by up to 44 per cent and water use by over 25 litres per load on the Cotton cycle.

For those who remembered they needed to add an item to the wash cycle after it has begun, the +Garment feature allows you to do just that.

The dryer has dual Steam Deodorise and Refresh functions. Deodorise helps reduce odours, while Refresh uses steam to smooth wrinkles.

Another feature available here is Rack Dry which is designed for items that cannot be tumbled. The Rack Dry cycle lets you easily dry shoes, hats, jumpers and delicates on a specially designed rack that fits in the drum.

Haier’s SmartHQ app allows you to remotely start or stop your laundry cycles and get alerts on your smartphone once your wash cycle is done.

The Haier Laundry Centre is available at retailers in Australia including JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys at a price point of A$3,499.