Another Australian business owned by Singapore Telecommunications has been hit with a cyberattack, following last month’s massive data breach on Optus.

Technology consulting company Dialog, whose clients include NAB and Virgin Australia, announced a “very small sample” of its data, including personal employee information, had been published on the Dark Web.

Fewer than 20 clients, and 1,000 current and former staff have had their personal data accessed by the hackers.

SingTel acquired Dialog in March for A$325 million, through its subsidiary NCS. Optus, NCS, SingTel, and Dialog’s systems are completely independent, according to the company, which suggests that the Singapore company is being targeted.

Dialog’s “extensive client portfolio”, as per its website.

“On Saturday 10 September 2022, Dialog detected unauthorised access on our servers, which were then shut down as a preventative measure. Within two business days, our servers were restored and fully operational,” the company explains.

“We contracted a leading cyber security specialist to work with our IT team to undertake a deep forensic investigation and continuous monitoring of the Dark Web. Our ongoing investigations showed no evidence of unauthorised downloading of data.

“On Friday 7 October 2022 we became aware that a very small sample of Dialog’s data, including some employee personal information, was published on the Dark Web.

“We are doing our utmost to address the situation and, as a precaution, we are actively engaging with potentially impacted stakeholders to share information, support and advice.”