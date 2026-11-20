The long-awaited release of Grand Theft Auto VI has sparked a global streaming frenzy, with millions of viewers watching online influencers play the blockbuster game as analysts predict billions of dollars in sales.

Thirteen years after the release of Grand Theft Auto V, Rockstar Games’ latest instalment has become a major entertainment event, generating record audiences across Twitch, YouTube and TikTok.

According to livestreaming software company Streamlabs, GTA VI attracted 118 million hours of viewing across streaming platforms during its first 26 hours of international availability, with concurrent audiences peaking at 7.25 million.

The game is expected to generate more than US$3 billion in revenue during its first few months, while market intelligence firm Sensor Tower estimates advance sales reached US$1.65 billion.

For content creators, the release represents an enormous opportunity to attract subscribers, advertising revenue and lucrative sponsorship deals.

Popular streamer Kai Cenat is among those planning marathon broadcasts, with some influencers preparing to stream continuously until they complete the game, even eating and sleeping on camera.

Cenat’s cinematic promotional trailer attracted 2.4 million views in just 24 hours, demonstrating the extraordinary interest surrounding the launch.

Twitch chief product officer Mike Minton described GTA VI as the platform’s biggest game launch, with 3.3 million concurrent viewers watching gameplay streams on Wednesday.

That figure was nearly double the previous launch record established by Riot Games’ Valorant in 2020.

Unlike previous instalments, GTA VI centres on two protagonists, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, a criminal couple whose attempt at an easy payday draws them into a wider conspiracy.

Set in the fictional US state of Leonida, inspired by Florida, the game returns players to Vice City, Rockstar’s version of Miami, alongside tropical islands, swamps, rural communities and coastal towns.

The open-world adventure features an expansive environment, detailed urban locations, high-speed driving, robberies and criminal activities, with a storyline built around the relationship between its two central characters.

Rockstar has also expanded the game’s entertainment features, introducing its largest selection of in-game radio programming, alongside podcasts and music accessible through characters’ smartphones.

The commercial expectations are enormous.

The Grand Theft Auto franchise has sold more than 470 million copies worldwide, including over 230 million copies of GTA V, which generated US$1 billion in retail sales within three days of its 2013 launch.

The new release is also generating significant advertising opportunities.

Twitch reports advertising demand surrounding GTA VI is running at two to three times the levels associated with previous games in the franchise.

Premium advertising positions on the platform’s homepage were sold out weeks before launch, potentially delivering increased revenue to creators who receive a share of advertising income.

YouTube has reported similarly extraordinary interest, with videos related to the Grand Theft Auto franchise generating 900 billion views. Content associated with GTA VI had already attracted more than 40 billion views before the game was released.

However, competition among influencers is intensifying as established gaming personalities and mainstream social media creators attempt to capitalise on the launch.

South Florida YouTuber Jenny Hoyos, who has more than 12 million subscribers, plans to produce content highlighting the similarities between Miami and the game’s fictional Vice City.

The launch has also extended into professional sport, with the Miami Heat’s Kaseya Center transformed into a GTA-themed promotional venue during Wednesday’s NBA game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The streaming boom is expected to continue well beyond the initial release, with creators planning to turn lengthy broadcasts into shorter videos for TikTok, Instagram Reels and YouTube.

Rockstar’s eventual introduction of GTA VI’s online multiplayer experience is also expected to create further opportunities for streamers, following the enormous popularity of GTA Online.

For streaming platforms and content creators, the release could provide a sustained boost in audiences, subscribers and advertising revenue.