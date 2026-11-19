PlayStation Network suffered a major disruption just hours before the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, raising concerns among gamers ahead of one of the biggest video game launches in history. However, Sony restored services before the highly anticipated title became available, allowing Australian players to enter Vice City from midnight on Thursday.

The timing couldn’t have been worse for Sony.

On Wednesday, November 18, PlayStation users reported difficulties accessing the PlayStation Network (PSN). Hundreds of complaints appeared on outage-monitoring website Downdetector as anticipation reached fever pitch ahead of GTA VI’s global launch.

Players reported problems signing into their accounts, accessing online features and connecting to multiplayer services.

PlayStation’s official network status page acknowledged the disruption and notified users they might experience difficulties launching games, applications and network features while engineers worked to resolve the problems.

According to Axios, Sony confirmed the outage, with its status page indicating that services had been restored by approximately 2.30pm US Eastern Time on Wednesday.

The disruption prompted an immediate reaction across social media. Frustrated gamers expressed concern that the outage could interfere with their plans to play GTA VI as soon as it became available.

GTA VI has been one of the most anticipated entertainment releases in years, with millions of players preparing to download the latest instalment of Rockstar Games’ hugely successful franchise.

Although the timing raised questions about whether the surge in demand was responsible for the disruption, there has been no confirmed cause.

The network problems were not the only technical hurdle facing PlayStation owners ahead of launch.

Sony had also issued a mandatory PS5 system software update that players must install before they can play GTA VI.

The update, version 26.07-14.23.00, weighs in at approximately 1.2GB and includes security fixes.

PlayStation advised users to install the update before November 19 to avoid delays when attempting to launch the game.

Australian gamers have also been putting considerable pressure on the country’s broadband infrastructure.

GTA VI requires approximately 212GB of storage for its download, making it one of the largest game downloads to date.

NBN Co confirmed that network traffic reached a record 33.19 terabits per second on November 12, surpassing the previous record of 32.91Tbps set in 2025.

The increase has been attributed partly to GTA VI pre-download activity, which began on November 10.

Interestingly, Tasmania recorded the biggest peak increase in network traffic during the first four days of preloading, at 16.3% above its usual baseline. NSW recorded a 13.8% increase.

NBN Co has indicated that its network is coping with the additional demand, although large downloads can affect available household bandwidth.

After 13 years since GTA V, the return to Vice City has finally begun and GTA VI is officially available.