The hacker responsible for leaking 90 videos from the unreleased Grand Theft Auto VI game has pleaded guilty to a series of cyberattacks targeting some of the world’s biggest technology companies, including Rockstar Games, Uber, Revolut and BT/EE.

Arion Kurtaj, 21, formerly of Oxfordshire in the UK, entered guilty pleas at Woolwich Crown Court on November 16, bringing the security breach back into the spotlight after the August 2021 and September 2022 offences.

Kurtaj was associated with the Lapsus$ cybercrime group and operated online under the alias TeaPotUberHacker.

The Rockstar Games breach in September 2022 involved Kurtaj obtaining approximately 90 clips of unfinished GTA VI gameplay and publishing them online. He also threatened to release the game’s source code.

The leaked footage gave the public an early look at the highly anticipated title, years before its scheduled release. GTA VI is now scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026.

However, Rockstar was just one of several companies targeted by Kurtaj.

According to the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service, he also accessed Uber’s internal systems, confidential information and deleting data and accounts in an incident which resulted in costs of more than US$2.8 million.

His attack on financial technology company Revolut compromised the information of thousands of customers. And his intrusion into BT/EE systems was linked to an increase in unauthorised SIM-swapping incidents.

SIM swapping involves criminals manipulating telecommunications services to transfer a victim’s phone number to another SIM card. This can allow attackers to intercept calls and messages and potentially gain access to financial and online accounts.

In September 2022, Kurtaj continued his cybercrime-spree after being moved to a hotel for his own protection. Despite having his computer confiscated, he reportedly used a mobile phone, the hotel’s television Wi-Fi connection and an Amazon Fire TV Stick to continue targeting organisations.

Kurtaj also pleaded guilty to possessing a mobile phone in prison in March 2026, using the device to send a mocking message to the UK’s emergency number, 999.

The hacker had previously been found unfit to plead, and a jury determined in 2023 that he had committed the alleged offences. Following a further medical assessment in 2025, he was deemed fit to plead and criminal proceedings resumed.

He admitted three counts of unauthorised acts intended to impair computer operations, one fraud offence, one offence involving unauthorised access to computer material with intent, and possessing a mobile phone in prison.

Kurtaj is scheduled to be sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on November 23, 2026.