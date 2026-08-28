Rockstar Games has delivered its most extensive look yet at Grand Theft Auto 6, debuting a 30-minute gameplay showcase exclusively on Netflix, following a series of damaging leaks for the company.

The presentation offered an extended look at the game’s story, combat, driving, voice acting and the wider state of Leonida.

It also confirmed the return of six-star wanted levels, while footage suggested that stealing vehicles will be more challenging than in previous entries. An in-game relationship system also appears to influence interactions between the two lead characters. The soundtrack featured music from artists including Depeche Mode and Cliff Richard.

Netflix reportedly suffered brief performance issues as viewers rushed to watch the showcase, which debuted on the streaming service six hours before its scheduled YouTube release.

Take-Two Interactive chief executive Strauss Zelnick previously described the Netflix partnership as just “one of the hors d’oeuvres” in the publisher’s broader marketing campaign.

The official footage arrives after more than a week of leaks attributed to a hacker or group operating as CyberLeek.

Leaked material has reportedly exposed gameplay mechanics, vehicles, locations, NPC interactions and parts of the game’s map.

One particularly graphic clip revealed a fully populated nudist beach, while another purportedly showed more than four minutes from Lucia’s prologue containing significant story spoilers.

CyberLeek has continued releasing footage while promoting a cryptocurrency and demanding protections for physical game releases, offline play and single-player downloadable content.

Rockstar described the leaks as “heartbreaking for our team”, saying the footage was “obviously not how we intended for you to see the game after all this time”.

Parent company Take-Two has pursued legal action seeking information from Microsoft, Discord and X as it attempts to identify the source of the leaks, but new footage has continued to surface.

Rockstar said development was “nearly there” and urged fans to avoid spoilers before launch.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is scheduled for release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on November 19. A PC edition has not yet been announced.