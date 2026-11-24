Rockstar Games has expanded the musical offering of Grand Theft Auto VI with the surprise release of a deluxe edition of its official soundtrack, adding 23 tracks to an already star-studded collection. The announcement follows a major launch celebration in Miami, which saw more than 10,000 fans gather for a music festival with performances from Travis Scott, Cardi B, Don Toliver, Kodak Black, Justice, Metro Boomin, Tainy and several other artists.

Released in partnership with Atlantic Records, Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album (Deluxe Edition) takes the original 34-track soundtrack to 57 songs, bringing together a mix of hip-hop, electronic, pop and alternative music.

The expanded release features contributions from the likes of Travis Scott, Slayyyter, The Dare, Anitta, Offset, 21 Savage, Young Nudy, SoFaygo, Denzel Curry and HEALTH, and more. Electronic music duo Overmono are one of the most prominent on the album, contributing five tracks.

Among the new additions are Travis Scott’s “Burn This Shit Down”, Slayyyter’s “INTERNET $TAR”, The Dare’s “Interesting”, Anitta’s “Touch & Go” and 21 Savage’s “Cookin”. The deluxe edition also includes “50 Bands”, featuring Flo Milli, by Latto, and “Cooties (Remix)” by Real Dimez and Sexyy Red.

The expanded soundtrack builds on the original album, which arrived on November 20 with 34 tracks featuring major names such as Dua Lipa, Cardi B, Lana Del Rey, Gunna, Yung Lean, Burna Boy, Morgan Wallen, Keith Richards and Justice.

One of the standout collaborations on the original release is Justice’s “Flower in a Hurricane”, featuring Tame Impala, SZA and King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard. The French electronic duo also collaborated with Michael McDonald on “Starting from Zero”.

Music plays an important role in the Grand Theft Auto experience, with the franchise traditionally using carefully curated radio stations to establish the atmosphere of its locations. GTA VI continues that approach with multiple in-game stations reflecting the musical diversity of Leonida, the game’s fictional Florida-inspired setting.

Justice has also composed a separate original score for the game. The three-hour, 50-track composition is scheduled for release on December 11.

Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album (Deluxe Edition) is available through major music streaming services. The original album is also being offered on limited-edition vinyl and CD through selected retailers.

Deluxe Edition Song List

The 23 additional tracks, numbered 35–57 on Rockstar’s official tracklist.

Rockstar Games