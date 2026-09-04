While the Greens’ campaign for a temporary ban on camera-equipped smart glasses, the husband of Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young, Ben Oquist, is reported to be a fan and user of the technology.

Oquist, a director at government relations firm DPG Advisory Solutions, has been photographed wearing Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses and has even reportedly used them to create social media content.

Meanwhile, the Greens are backing a proposed 12-month moratorium on imports of camera-enabled wearable devices, arguing that Australia’s privacy laws have failed to keep up with the technology that is capable of recording people without their knowledge.

Greens Senator David Shoebridge has described the widespread availability of the devices as concerning and warns that camera-equipped glasses can potentially be used to film people discreetly in settings like changing rooms, streets and swimming pools.

The proposed moratorium has received support from several crossbench MPs, including David Pocock and Kate Chaney, as concern increases over the use of the technology.

Oquist’s employer DPG Advisory Solutions has previously undertaken lobbying work for companies including Facebook, which is owned by Meta. There is no suggestion, however, that Oquist’s ownership or use of the glasses represents a conflict of interest, with the lobbying work for Facebook predating his arrival at the firm. In addition, Oquist has stated he purchased the glasses himself.

Despite his use of the technology, Oquist has now come out and backed the Greens’ proposed moratorium, noting that there are legitimate privacy and data-collection concerns that need to be addressed.

“I support the import moratorium,” Oquist said, according to The Australian, adding that he had discussed the issue with Senator Shoebridge.

Senator Hanson-Young has likewise backed restrictions, with a spokeswoman saying she supports a ban on unregulated smart glasses until stronger legislation is introduced to deal with privacy risks.

Pressure is mounting on Canberra to regulate smart glasses, particularly following the arrival of cheaper models such as Kmart’s $89 Anko camera glasses.

These devices, similar to Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, allow users to discreetly record video, take photos, and capture conversations, often without others’ awareness.

Covert filming and unauthorised video uploads have led to public outrage across the globe, and political action in the US, EU and Australia. Some venues and events have banned the glasses.

Australia’s online safety regulator, the eSafety commissioner, has said that manufacturers should introduce stronger safeguards, including clearer recording indicators and automatic blurring of people captured by the devices. Simply asking users to behave responsibly is not sufficient, the regulator has argued.

The advisory emphasizes that while smartglasses like Meta’s Ray-Ban models can offer accessibility advantages for visually impaired individuals, they also pose threats through covert filming. As the regulator lacks the power to enforce these recommendations, there are calls for the government to act.

Organisations like Electronic Frontiers Australia support a temporary ban with accessibility allowances.

As the devices become more affordable and more common, institutions, like schools, are starting to self regulate their use.

In Australia, proposed legislation aims to temporarily halt imports of such devices while privacy regulations are reviewed. Meanwhile, Meta insists its products include built-in privacy safeguards, such as visible recording lights.

Attorney-General Michelle Rowland has rejected calls for an immediate ban while the government works on broader privacy reforms. Greens Senator David Shoebridge has criticized the unregulated availability of smart glasses, particularly those with hidden camera capabilities, calling them invasive and privacy-threatening.

For the Greens, the political argument is that Australians should not have to wait for privacy laws to catch up with the privacy-invading technology.

Greens Senator Hanson-Young’s husband Oquist’s enthusiasm for the technology has added an unusual twist to the debate, though he does appear to have changed his view, removing his smart glasses for now. Reportedly Oquist has ordered a pair of conventional glasses while the debate over the future of the technology plays out.