The hacker responsible for the recent Grand Theft Auto VI leaks is now under investigation by the FBI.

90 videos of an early build GTA VI leaked over the weekend, with the hacker blackmailing Rockstar, saying that it wanted to reach a deal, or would release even more data. Rockstar has since confirmed that the footage is indeed legitimate.

The hacker has also claimed to be responsible for the recent attacks on ride-share company Uber, who was the victim of cyberattacks that took down several systems and databases after the allegedly 18-year old attacker fooled staff and gained access to its production systems.

Both Uber and Rockstar have confirmed the attacks, with the former saying that it is now working with the FBI and U.S. Department of Justice.

“There are also reports over the weekend that this same actor breached video game maker Rockstar Games,” the company said in a blog post.

“We are in close coordination with the FBI and U.S. Department of Justice on this matter and will continue to support their efforts.”

Uber has also said that it believes that the hacker is part of global hacking group LAPSUS$, which has previously targeted Microsoft and Nvidia since first popping up in December last year.