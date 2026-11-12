Grand Theft Auto 6 is breaking records before it has even hit the shelves. Rockstar Games’ highly anticipated release has officially become the most pre-ordered game in the history of the PlayStation and the Microsoft stores.

It highlights the incredible demand surrounding the next instalment of the blockbuster franchise, which is scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

GTA 6 had attracted an estimated 9.69 million pre-orders worldwide, generating approximately US$942 million in revenue ahead of its release, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower.

The estimated figures are a substantial increase from the week before, when pre-orders were at approximately eight million, with an estimated revenue of US$751 million.

PlayStation accounts for the largest share of demand, with approximately 75% of pre-orders, while Xbox makes up the remaining 25%.

Both platforms have acknowledged the record-breaking demand, with Sony confirming that GTA 6 has become the most pre-ordered game in PlayStation Store history. Microsoft has made a similar announcement, declaring it the biggest pre-order success ever recorded on its digital storefront.

Pre-loading began on November 10, allowing players to download the game ahead of launch and avoid any potential delays caused by heavy demand.

The extraordinary interest has also exceeded the expectations of publisher Take-Two Interactive. Chief Executive Strauss Zelnick recently confirmed that the pre-orders were higher than the company had anticipated, although the publisher has maintained its existing financial forecasts ahead of launch.

In Australia, the release is shaping up to be one of the biggest gaming events of the year. GTA 6 will become available locally on November 19. Rockstar is using a rolling midnight release schedule that allows players to access the game as each region reaches launch day.

The game’s predecessor, Grand Theft Auto V, has sold more than 200 million copies worldwide since its 2013 release, becoming one of the most successful entertainment products of all time.

Pre-orders are continuing to climb and GTA 6 is already establishing itself as a record-breaking release before gamers have even had the opportunity to play