American headphone manufacturer Grado has expanded its wireless headphone range with the launch of the GW200, featuring new drivers, upgraded Bluetooth technology and more than 60 hours of battery life.

The GW200 succeeds the GW100 and GW100x, continuing Grado’s focus on open-back wireless headphones, a category that remains relatively uncommon in the consumer audio market.

Unlike conventional closed-back headphones, the GW200 uses an open-back design intended to produce a wider, more natural soundstage, although this also means sound can escape and external noise remains audible.

The biggest upgrade is a newly developed 44mm S driver, incorporating technology from Grado’s premium Signature Series headphones.

Featuring a paper-composite diaphragm derived from the drivers used in the HP100 SE and S950 models, the new design is claimed to deliver improved clarity, instrumental separation and more controlled bass.

Grado says the drivers maintain the spacious and detailed presentation associated with its traditional wired headphones while providing the convenience of wireless listening.

Bluetooth connectivity has been upgraded to version 5.4, with support for SBC, AAC, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive and aptX Lossless audio codecs.

The aptX features are available when paired with compatible Android devices.

Battery performance is another major improvement, with Grado claiming more than 60 hours of playback between charges.

Charging is handled through USB-C, although the connection cannot be used for digital audio playback. Instead, a 3.5mm input allows the headphones to operate through a conventional wired connection.

The GW200 retains Grado’s familiar on-ear design and features its acoustically tuned F cushions, designed to balance comfort with the company’s characteristic open sound.

The headphones are also compatible with Grado’s full range of replacement ear cushions, allowing users to adjust their fit and listening experience.

Available exclusively in black, the Grado GW200 is priced at $499 in Australia.

Pre-orders are now open, with Australian stock expected to begin shipping in mid-December, positioning the headphones as a premium wireless option ahead of Christmas.