HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > GPost Delivers Location Messages

GPost Delivers Location Messages

By | 2 Apr 2020
, , , , , ,

SYDNEY: A group of Australian software developers has launched a free messaging app, dubbed GPost, that enables messages to be distributed to all users specified by address, street, suburb or geographic location.

According to its developers, GPost gives each point on the map a virtual identity and will fundamentally change disaster and crisis management. It runs on phones, tablets and computers.

GPost is claimed to be the first system to link e-mail with location, enabling a user to receive emergency or other info by e-mail, based on their physical location at time of access. 

“For example,” Gpost says, “police could ‘push’ info to the user by location, automatically alerting them in the event of a lockdown at a street level, suburb or geographical area.”

GPost founder Rob Hardy said he and his team had been working on the app for two years and had decided to fast-track release following success in the US and discussions with federal and state governments and businesses in Australia.

Hardy added: “GPost still distributes information when phone networks have failed, infrastructure is destroyed, mobile phone networks are badly damaged, like in bushfires, or – as we are seeing right now in Australia – when mobile phone networks are disrupted due to extremely high usage with everyone at home.” 

CDN sought an explanation from GPost’s public relations person as to how the app could work in the absence of a fixed or mobile connection but failed to receive a satisfactory response. – Stuart Corner

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
No Quarantine Cops To Prowl Aussie Streets: ScoMo Promise
Cops Billed For Google Search
Qld Cops Deploy Crash-Site Drones
BREAKING NEWS: NSW Men Arrested Over $2M Electronic Goods Theft
Trigger Happy Minneapolis Cop Who Shot Dead Unarmed Australian Mother Turned Off Body Cameras With 12 Hour Battery Life
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

JB Hi Fi Not For Sale After Wesfarmers Speculation
Coronavirus Distributors Industry
/
April 2, 2020
/
ACCC Pauses Inquiries Into NBN, And Reveals Its Preliminary Recommendations
ACCC Latest News NBN Co
/
April 2, 2020
/
New Q Series Soundbars Designed To Be The Perfect Match For Samsung’s 2020 QLED TVs
Latest News Samsung Soundbars
/
April 2, 2020
/
australian notes
Major Distributors Drop Staff Stock Financing For Some A Problem
Coronavirus Distribution Industry
/
April 2, 2020
/
Bluestream Appoints Jands As Its Commercial Distributor In Australia
Distributors Industry Latest News
/
April 2, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

JB Hi Fi Not For Sale After Wesfarmers Speculation
Coronavirus Distributors Industry
/
April 2, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
JB Hi Fi stock rose today after speculation emerged that the cashed-up Wesfarmers Group, who earlier this week sold down...
Read More