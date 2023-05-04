HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Govt Supports Compulsory Free-To-Air On Smart TVs: Nine CEO

4 May 2023

Nine Entertainment CEO Mike Sneesby says the government is in agreement that we need new laws that would require smart TV manufacturers to place apps from Australian free-to-air television networks in a prominent position.

“We literally come fresh from an update from the minister,” Sneesby told the Macquarie Australia Conference.

“The government has been very supportive around the need to put something in place and the minister today reiterated her support for that and also acknowledged the need for the action around that to move more quickly.”

The “prominence” framework, which Communications Minister Michelle Rowland is looking to make law, will mean that apps such as ABCiview, SBS On Demand, and 7Plus, will have a prominent position on smart TVs.

The Consumer Electronics Suppliers Association, which represents Sony, Samsung and Panasonic, says such a move would simply increase consumer costs.

“It would generate significant costs, this would also likely result in a much smaller range of TVs available to Australian consumers,” the CESA said.

“It is also perverse that local commercial stations charge TV manufacturers to advertise with them and yet see no reason to reciprocate with payment for app placement or advertising on device menu/home page.”

“It will instead will result in imposing a cost on the manufacturers of regulated TV devices. These costs will ultimately be borne by Australian consumers.”

Google also said such a move would “pose significant cost” for all stakeholders.

“Provided any obligations were expressly limited to free-to-air and public broadcaster apps, and those broadcasters had commensurate obligations to maintain and manage those apps, then this could be workable,” Google said in its submission to the government.

“A preferred approach would be through a single app which contains the relevant content of free-to-air broadcasters.

“It is unworkable to mandate that providers offer apps, without a commensurate obligation on broadcasters to make those apps available in an appropriate form.”

 



