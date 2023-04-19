Australia’s first National Electric Vehicle Strategy aims to accelerate the uptake of EVs through the implement of strict fuel efficiency standards.

The strategy was announced this morning by Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen and Resources Minister Madeleine King. Government will consult with stakeholders on the standards, beginning today.

The standard will apply to the manufacturing of new cars — prompting car companies to focus more on EVs — while the overall strategy will aim to simplify the supply chain involved in building the nascent industry.

“This strategy delivers on our commitment to provide greater choice for Australians to drive cars that are cleaner and cheaper to run,” Bowen said.

“This strategy provides the coordination and leadership to drive down costs and improve infrastructure so that we get more affordable and accessible electric vehicles on the market.”

King added the strategy offers “an historic opportunity to develop fuel efficiency standards that learn from international best practice, while recognising the unique needs of Australians.

“It will send a strong message to the global car industry that when it comes to transport technology, Australia will no longer settle for less.”

The proposed standard will be revealed before the end of the year.