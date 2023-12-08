The Australian government has responded to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s (ACCC) Digital Platform Services Inquiry report and said it agrees more robust measures are needed to protect businesses and consumers from harms of digital platforms.

The ACCC said it welcomes the new Australian Government’s in-principle agreement to new competition and consumer laws.

Within the report the government is responding to, the Australian regulator observed that “Australian consumers and small businesses often find it hard to achieve quick and easy resolution of complaints and disputes with digital platforms” and found there was practices like the suspension or termination of a user’s accounts, scam content, harmful apps and fake reviews as areas where disputes can arise.

As part of the agreement, the government is asking members of the digital platforms industry to draw up a voluntary internal dispute resolution framework by July 2024.

The ACCC Acting Chair Catriona Lowe said of the reasons the government should act: “Companies like Google, Apple, Meta, Microsoft and Amazon supply services that most Australians use every day. These digital platforms are often unavoidable ‘gatekeepers’ between Australian businesses and consumers, giving them huge influence across the whole economy.”

“The proposed reforms will ensure fairer and more transparent treatment of small and medium-sized businesses, allowing Australians to fully realise the benefits of participating in the digital economy. By promoting competition in these markets, the reforms will also provide consumers more choice, higher quality services, and fairer terms and conditions.”

In response, the government pledged to establish compulsory industry codes for industries including digital communications platforms to address scams.

Lowe said that other countries have already begun work on their own regulations and Australia should be in that list of proactive countries in terms of protecting businesses and consumers from digital platforms.

“The United Kingdom, Germany, Japan and the European Union have already announced or implemented significant new competition and consumer regulations for digital platforms,” Lowe said.

“It is our experience that platforms rarely extend changes made in one jurisdiction to others, so it is critical that the Australian Government works quickly to implement these reforms so that consumers and small businesses aren’t left behind.”