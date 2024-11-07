Home > Latest News > Gorilla Glass Manufacturer Accused Of ‘Abuse Of Market Powers’ By EU

Gorilla Glass Manufacturer Accused Of ‘Abuse Of Market Powers’ By EU

By | 7 Nov 2024

Corning, the manufacturer of break-resistant “Gorilla Glass” used in smartphones is facing an antitrust investigation amid suspicions it abused its market power.

The European Commission believes that the US company has tried to thwart competition with several deals involving brands such as Apple, Google, Samsung Lenovo, Motorola and Sony as well as several Chinese manufacturers of smartphones set to be investigated.

The European Commission said Wednesday the US company may have distorted competition through their exclusive agreements with mobile phone manufacturers.

As a result, Corning via their relationships deals, have blocked glass industry rivals from making deals with top phone firms.

The EU said its probe targets Corning’s Alkali-aluminosilicate glass — also used in displays on laptops, tablets, and smartwatches — marketed under the Gorilla Glass brand among others.

“It is very frustrating and costly experience to break a mobile phone screen,” EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

“Therefore, strong competition in the production of the cover glass used to protect such devices is crucial to ensure low prices and high-quality glass.”

Corning still has the opportunity to allay the commission’s concerns but could eventually face hefty penalties of up to 10% of global annual revenue.

A spokesperson for the company said that it remains “committed to compliance with all applicable rules and regulations where it does business.”



