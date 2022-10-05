Only days before it’s ‘Made by Google’ event, Google has announced the Nest Wi-Fi Pro Router, a mesh system that supports Wi-Fi 6E.

Wi-Fi 6E, which stands for Wi-Fi 6 Extended is set to be an important standard for home networks, as smart homes lead to an increased dependency on online connection.

Google says that it will offer speeds as high as twice the speed of Wi-Fi 6, and that Wi-Fi 6E is the biggest step up in the technology since 1998, thanks to the addition of a “super high-speed lane” which sits in the 6GHz to 7GHz frequency, reducing traffic as more devices are connected.

Whilst the catch is that the new model won’t be compatible with older Nest Wi-Fi products, the new model is ready for the new smart home standard – Matter. Google says that the new router is able to act as a hub for all Matter devices, and has a thread border router built in.

The Nest Wi-Fi Pro router will allow 100 devices to be connected per router, meaning a those with a mesh system of three will be able to connect 300. However, you may only need one, as the company says a single router is good enough to cover a 2,200 square foot (204.4 square meter) home.

Devices and connectivity can be managed easily with the Nest home app, all of which can be done hands free with Google Assistant. Like previous models, you still have all the smart management tools, ensuring devices that need it get the bandwidth they require.

The Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro router is now available for pre-order in the US with a single unit costing $199 USD (~A$305.80), a pair costing $299 USD (~A$459.47) and a trio running you $399 USD (~A$613.14). Australian pricing and availability is yet to be announced.