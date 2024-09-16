The end of hard copy passports is still many years away, but Google is edging towards paperless.

A new beta testing will soon begin on a digital ID in Google Wallet, “giving more people in more places a way to create and store a digital ID, now with a U.S. passport”, said Jenny Cheng, Vice President and General Manager of Google Wallet in a blog post.

Last year Google enabled the ability for some people to save a US driver’s licence or state ID to their Google Wallet.

A search from Australia returns the following: “US Driver’s License or State IDs aren’t available in Google Wallet for your country or region. They may become available in more countries and regions in the future.”

“This new ID pass works at select TSA [Transportation Security Administration] checkpoints, saving you time and stress at the airport when you’re travelling domestically,” said Cheng.

For peroplke with a US passport, create an ID pass for the beta by selecting the prompt in the Google Wallet app to “create an ID pass with your U.S. passport” and follow the instructions to scan the security chip in the back of your passport.

“You’ll be asked to take a selfie video to verify your identity, and Google Wallet will notify you when your ID pass is ready (typically within a few minutes),” Cheng said.

“While ID passes are accepted at select TSA checkpoints today, we’re working with partners so you can use digital IDs in even more situations – for example, in the future we believe you should be able to use digital ID for things like account recovery, identity verification and even car rentals.”

Cheng said the technology is in its early stages, “so it’s important to know that a digital ID in Google Wallet is not a replacement for your physical ID. For now, you need to carry a physical ID with you when travelling”.

Google says it recently expanded the ability for Android users in California to save a state-issued ID or driver’s licence in a Google Wallet app. In the coming months, people with an Iowa, New Mexico or Ohio state-issued ID will also be able to save their ID in the wallet.

Cheng said Colorado is releasing a new reader within the MyColorado app “allowing businesses throughout the state to securely and easily accept digital IDs. This means if you have a state-issued ID saved, you’ll be able to use it in more places”.

Google says the number of people using Google Wallet for their commutes has more than doubled in the last 18 months.

It says it recently added the ability for commuters in Hamburg, Germany to save their public transport tickets to Google Wallet, “and soon we’ll begin rolling out this option for iPASS Card users in Taiwan and more Octopus Card users in Hong Kong”.

Australia is behind in getting public transport apps into the Google Wallet. States each have bespoke systems – and regional and rural areas are often left in the Dark Ages – but for the less progressive that essentially means a plastic card that needs to be tapped on and off, and can be topped up by credit or debit card.

In Victoria the Myki public transport card can be added to Google Wallet, however in NSW the Opal Card has no facility for this.