Google is rolling out another update for Gemini for Home, adding several improvements to voice controls. It’s leaving some users frustrated, however, with longstanding problems still not being addressed.

The update, announced by Google on August 20, focuses on three areas: Spotify voice commands, broadcast messages and smart light controls. The changes are designed to make everyday interactions with Google Home devices more reliable as the company continues its transition from Google Assistant to Gemini.

The Spotify integration is receiving one of the most notable fixes as Gemini for Home should now do a better job of recognising requests for specific artists, songs and playlists.

Broadcasting messages around the home is also undergoing changes. Users no longer need to deliver an entire message in a single command with Gemini now separating the process into two steps. Users can first ask Google to broadcast a message and then provide the message after the assistant responds. According to Google, the change will reduce misunderstandings.

Owners of smart homes will enjoy more precise control over lighting with the updates. Users can specify a colour temperature in Kelvin, allowing for specific commands such as, set living room lights to 2,700K for a warmer atmosphere.

Despite the improvements, there are complaints from Google Home users around fundamental reliability issues. Reports from the users in the Google Home community and Reddit describe problems with alarms, automations, device controls and basic questions. Some users say tasks that worked reliably with Google Assistant are now inconsistent under Gemini for Home.

Google has acknowledged that the transition is a work in progress and in June, Google Home executive Anish Kattukaran told the community that user feedback was an important part of improving Gemini for Home, adding that the team’s work was still in progress.

The company has been phasing out Google Assistant in favour of Gemini across its ecosystem, making the reliability of the new assistant increasingly important to owners of Nest speakers, displays and other devices. The transition began in 2025 with Google Assistant scheduled to be retired on Android and Wear OS devices today, September 4, 2026.

While Google’s latest changes show that the company is continuing to make improvements to Gemini for Home, for frustrated users, this recent rollout of improvements to individual voice commands may not be enough.

There will no doubt be interest around whether Gemini can consistently perform the basic smart home tasks people have come to expect from a voice assistant.

With Gemini now becoming the foundation of Google’s smart home strategy, timing is important and creating a reliable product could be critical to the company in maintaining consumer confidence during this period.