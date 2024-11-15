Home > Latest News > Google’s Gemini App Now Available For iPhone

Google’s Gemini App Now Available For iPhone

By | 15 Nov 2024

Google’s AI assistant Gemini is now available for iPhone users, but there are limitations to what it can achieve.

With Gemini on your iPhone you can Go Live with Gemini to “brainstorm ideas, simplify complex topics, and rehearse for important moments” by clicking on the Gemini Live button in your Gemini app.

You are also able to connect with Google apps including Search, YouTube, Google Maps and Gmail.

Google says Gemini for iPhone will help people plan trips; get summaries, deep dives and source links in one place; explore topics with interactive visuals; and create AI generated images.

“In addition to using Gemini through the Google app on iOS or a web browser, iPhone users can enjoy a more streamlined Gemini experience, with easy access to features,” says Brian Marquardt, Director of Product Management, Gemini Experiences.

Create images with Gemini for iPhone.

“iPhone users can now talk to Gemini in a conversational manner, including interrupting to ask questions or change the topic. It’s great for when you want to practice for an upcoming interview, ask for advice on things to do in a new city, or brainstorm and develop creative ideas.”

Gemini has 10 voices to choose from and is available in 10 languages, with more to come.

Google says Gemini “does not yet support device actions like setting an alarm, sending a text message, and others on iOS”.

Gemini is free, but Google also has a subscription model for Gemini Advanced, which includes everything in Gemini plus “our most capable AI models and priority access to new features”.

Gemini Advanced only available to people aged over 18.



