Google’s Gemini AI Expanding to Cars, Smartwatches and More

By | 28 Apr 2025

Google is set to expand the reach of its Gemini AI beyond smartphones, with CEO Sundar Pichai confirming its arrival on Android Auto, Wear OS smartwatches, tablets, and even headphones later this year.

Speaking during Alphabet’s Q1 2025 earnings call, Pichai said: “We’re upgrading Google Assistant on mobile devices to Gemini, and later this year we’ll upgrade tablets, cars and devices that connect to your phone, such as headphones and watches.”

While exact rollout dates remain vague, with “later this year” being Google’s typical phrasing, the move signals a strong push to embed Gemini across its entire ecosystem. Gemini has already become the default assistant on many Android smartphones, replacing the long-serving Google Assistant in a major shift towards AI-led experiences.

The integration into Wear OS is particularly notable, with reports suggesting Gemini could initially arrive via an update to the existing Assistant app before being baked deeper into the upcoming Wear OS 6 platform. Similarly, code spotted in Google beta apps hints at Gemini making its way to Android Automotive systems.

The deployment continues Google’s wider AI ambitions for 2025, following heavy investment to integrate Gemini into Gmail, Drive, and other core services. The company is also exploring Gemini applications in robotics, including the long-awaited AI-powered home robot, Ballie.

With Google I/O scheduled for May 20–21, there is speculation that more details on Gemini’s expansion could be revealed during the developer conference.



