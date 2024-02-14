Google is reportedly already working on Android 15, even though Android 14 was only released last October.

Reports suggest a first developer preview of Android 15 is scheduled for this week.

Android 15 is still being referred to by its internal codename, ‘Android V.’

“Maybe makes sense to wait until Android V will be available? Its first Developer preview is scheduled for Feb 15,” the report says.

The first developer preview doesn’t give much insight into the consumer based features planned. These usually arrive much later, at Google I/O, which takes place in May.

The developer previews instead feature new and updated APIs, as well as back-end tools that enable app makers to prepare to update their apps.