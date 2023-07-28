HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News

Google’s Find My Device Rollout Delayed

By | 28 Jul 2023

Google’s Find My Device network will now be delayed while it awaits Apple’s integration of unknown tracker alerts for all BlueTooth based trackers.

Find My Device was announced back in May, with Google confirming a partnership with Apple on a standard ensuring trackers from multiple manufacturers would be identified on both platforms.

It’s been revealed Google won’t release the feature until it has been rolled out to Apple, with specification expected to be finalised by the end of the year.

iPhone users will be able to see if trackers made Google’s Find My Device had been used to track them, and vice versa. Currently, it’s not supported on iOS, with Google wanting to wait until it is.

Google said, “User safety and the prevention of unwanted location tracking is a top priority for Android. We are working in partnership with Apple to help finalise the joint unwanted tracker alert specification by the end of this year. At this time we’ve made the decision to hold the rollout of the Find My Device network until Apple has implemented protections for iOS.”

As Apple stalls the rollout, Google continues supporting unwanted tracking alerts for devices, including Apple AirTags.

Android users receive notifications if an unknown tracker is travelling with them, and separated from its owner, able to see the tracker on a map, and an option for playing sound to assist with tracking it down.



