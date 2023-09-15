Multiple Pixel Watch owners have come forth on Reddit and Google Support forums to vent about Google’s inability to replace cracked watch screens. One noted that after dropping their watch, they contacted Google support, where a representative said Google “doesn’t have any repair centers or service centers” for the device.

“At this moment, we don’t have any repair option for the Google Pixel Watch. If your watch is damaged, you can contact the Google Pixel Watch Customer Support Team to check your replacement options.”

It’s been revealed that Google’s hardware warranty policy states:

“This Limited Warranty does not apply to damage caused by: (1) normal wear and tear; (2) accidents; (3) misuse (including failure to follow product documentation); (4) neglect; (5) disassembly; (6) alterations; (7) servicing other than by Google-authorized technicians; and (8) external causes such as, but not limited to: liquid damage, exposure to sharp objects, exposure to excessive force, anomalies in the electrical current supplied to the Google product, and extreme thermal or environmental conditions.”

This leaves owners on their own to deal with damage, and according to Google’s Store, there’s no option for extended warranty for a Pixel Watch.

It’s been reported by iFixit that while a Pixel Watch screen isn’t easily accessible, the watch holds promise for repairability. The site even detailed a how-to on replacing a cracked, broken, or dead screen.

The Pixel Watch features a circular, domed glass display which can easily be cracked if the user isn’t careful. Some have reported the device cracking within a few days, even without banging it against a hard surface, or doing anything out of the ordinary.

Google isn’t the only company that makes repairing difficult. Without AppleCare Plus, Apple sites a couple hundred dollars for a repair. However, with AppleCare Plus, the price drops to under $100, not including the cost of AppleCare itself.

This isn’t great news for Google considering the company is expected to launch a new Pixel Watch 2 in October, that features an almost identical design. However, a right-to-repair bill was passed earlier this week, requiring companies to make replacement parts for electronics available for three years (costing $50 and up), or seven years (costing $100 and up).