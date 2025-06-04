Google Wallet is cutting ties with PayPal in the US, announcing it will remove all linked PayPal accounts from the service on June 13.

The move, confirmed via a Google support page, means users in the US will no longer be able to use their PayPal accounts to make contactless or online payments through Google Wallet.

The change follows an earlier decision in April to block new PayPal account integrations.

Users who rely on PayPal for recurring payments through Google Wallet are urged to update their payment methods before the cutoff to avoid disruptions. While direct PayPal account integration is ending, PayPal-branded Debit Mastercards will continue to work in Google Wallet.

The change is limited to the US, with users in Germany retaining full PayPal support. The companies have not provided a clear reason for the split, but PayPal’s recent rollout of its own tap-to-pay feature in Germany suggests a shift toward pushing its native app for mobile payments.

The breakup ends a partnership that began in 2017 and offered users the convenience of managing fewer payment methods across services. Affected users can still make purchases using PayPal on the Google Play Store and should now add a debit or credit card to continue using Google Wallet.

For now Australasians can continue using Google Wallet without disruption, but similar changes could follow.