Google has subtly refreshed its iconic multicoloured “G” logo for the first time since 2015, introducing a blended gradient style that aligns with the company’s evolving design language.

The updated logo, now appearing in the Google app on iOS and Pixel devices, merges its traditional red, yellow, green, and blue segments into a smooth gradient.

This design mirrors the aesthetic used in the branding for Gemini, Google’s AI assistant platform.

While the change is minor, it marks the first significant tweak since Google adopted its current sans-serif logo and colourful “G” emblem nearly a decade ago.

As of now, the updated logo has not rolled out to the web or other Android devices.

Google has not yet provided an official comment on the update.