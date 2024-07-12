HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 12 Jul 2024

Celebrating Samsung’s annual Unpacked event which just took place, Google has revealed four new features that have been prepared in collaboration with Samsung, set to become available for its devices.

Google’s Gemini will “soon” provide relevant suggestions based on what’s on the screen from the new Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 devices.

When watching a video on the Fold6, the user will be able to bring up Gemini and move it across the screen for multitasking.

When watching YouTube, Gemini will bring up the “ask about this video” suggestion. The feature will become available “in the coming months.”

Circle to Search is also now fully supported on the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6. It allows users to learn complex topics, as well as scan barcodes and QR codes on their screen.

This will be available “later this month,” in addition to the already available translation capabilities and homework help.

The Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra are running on WearOS 5 and are the first smartwatches to do so.

The new software comes with improved performance and battery life.

And on the Galaxy Z Fold6, YouTube TV subscribers will be able to watch channels in Multiview mode.

This will show up to four different streams at any given time, and the user can pick pre-selected combinations.

Additionally, Google has revealed its working with Samsung on the upcoming XR platform.



