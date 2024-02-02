Ads on Google TV are no longer limited to new shows and movies, now showing full-screen video ads for fast food.

Last year, Nvidia Shield owners complained about full-screen video ads that were unrelated to movies and TV.

More full-screen video ads are now appearing, and users are discovering video ads for fast food.

Reportedly, these video ads play automatically, and take up the whole screen for 15 seconds or more. Users can switch away by swiping left or right.

There is no way these ads can be disabled, other than installing a different launcher for a customised homescreen.

This move is part of a trend to introduce big, intrusive ads on TVs. Back in November, Amazon announced plans for search ads, and non-entertainment banner ads to be introduced on Fire TV, across boxes, sticks, and TVs.

Later that month, users began seeing full-screen video ads on Fire devices.

Roku also announced more ads, which include interactive and “shoppable,” will be coming to their homescreens.

LG’s webOS and Samsung’s Tizen are turning into ad-supported TV platforms, and almost all major streaming services, excluding Apple TV+, have implemented or announced plans to implement ads.

Streaming services do usually allow the removing of ads for an extra fee, however, this option doesn’t exist for TV platforms.